Mirfield gig this weekend in aid of charity

The first of the ‘Lazy Sunday Afternoon’ gigs takes place at the Northorpe Barn in Mirfield this weekend.

The event is the first of many at the venue, with ticket sales going well but sales still available on the door.

The event, on Sunday, September 25, sees Folkadelic outfit ‘Trip and Stumble’ perform together for the first time in 19 years.

Tickets for the family-friendly event are priced at £6.

Doors open at 3pm. There is a bar and food will be available to buy with the first set at 4pm.

Buy in advance from www.ticketsource.co.uk/northorpehall.

All profits from the venue’s events go straight to charity.