North Kirklees weekend entertainment listings

Plan your weekend with our guide to the best live music, theatre and events.

FRIDAY

Music

Wickham Arms, Cleckheaton: Superior jazz band (traditional), 8.30pm. Free entry.

Brighton Street WMC, Heckmondwike: Rock and roll music, 8pm-11pm.

Legends Bar, Batley: Great Music from the 50’s 60’s 70’s and 80’s. Free admission all night. 7.30pm start time.

Theatre

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: Funny Girl, 7.30pm. The famous musical Funny Girl heads to Bradford, with Olivier award-winning Sheridan Smith as Fanny Brice. to Jun e 10.

Events

City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds: Merrill Osmond 7.30pm. The lead singer of the world famous Osmond family performing on his solo tour. Expect new material along with classic hits.

Museums

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy Immerse yourself in a Pantomime world of magic and mystery at Abbey House Museum’s latest exhibition.

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Fashionable Yorkshire. Explore the history of fashion through clothes and personal stories of Yorkshire women.

Community

Howlands, Staincliffe Park Pavilion, Dewsbury Gate Road, Dewsbury: Individual art and crafts, 9.30am-noon and 12.30pm-4pm. Contact 07521 653710

Batley Library: Crochet 10-11.30am.

SATURDAY

Music

Legends Bar, Batley: Great Music from the 50’s 60’s 70’s and 80’s. Free admission all night. 7.30pm start time.

Old Bank WMC, Mirfield: HOWZAT (Male vocal duo).

Millbridge WMC, Liversedge: Never Too Late (Five-piece cover band).

Batley Irish Nash: Irish Band the Wild Murphey’s make their first appearance at the club. Come along for a great night of foot-tapping Irish music. 8.45pm.

Wakefield 23: From The Jam. Doors open 7pm. Bruce Foxton, the legendary base player from The Jam celebrating 40 years since the release of their debut album ‘In The City’.

Events

Bagshaw Museum, Wilton Park, Batley: In Her Stride: Batley’s Catherine Exley. Join us as we explore and share the life and times of Batley’s Catherine Exley. 2-4pm. Tickets for these events are free but limited. Please contact Mark Griffin by email, markgriffin@batleysmile.co.uk or call Mark 07736 416668.

Park Plaza Hotel, Boar Lane, Leeds: Comic and gift fair, 11am-4pm. American & British comics, Film & TV memorabilia, original artwork, cards, toys & games for sale. Admission is £2.

Museums

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy.

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Fashionable Yorkshire. Explore the history of fashion through clothes and personal stories of Yorkshire women.

Community

Batley Library: Code Club - Booking required - 10.45-11-45am.

Batley Library: Art club - 2-3.30pm.

SUNDAY

Music

Batley Irish Nash: Debbie Jayne, female artist 2pm.

Batley Irish Nash: Rob Stevens’ Karaoke 5pm.

Batley Irish Nash: Jamie Ansbro 8.30pm.

Events

Bagshaw Museum, Wilton Park, Batley: In Her Stride: Batley’s Catherine Exley. Join us as we explore and share the life and times of Batley’s Catherine Exley. Through presentation, performance and conversation we’ll think about Catherine’s life (1779-1857) both in relation to her direct experience of the Peninsular War and the broader theme of change in Batley as a result of the Industrial Revolution. 2-4pm. Tickets for these events are free but limited. Please contact Mark Griffin by email, markgriffin@batleysmile.co.uk or call Mark 07736 416668.

Theatre

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: Murder On The Terrace.An original murder-mystery by Heartbreak Productions (Pride and Prejudice, Dracula) serving up an interactive play presented in the LBT’s stunning courtyard, with references to Downton Abbey and Agatha Christie. Part romp, part farce and a whole lot of fun. 7pm, £14 tickets.

Museums

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Fashionable Yorkshire. Explore the history of fashion through the clothes and personal stories of a selection of Yorkshire women.

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy.

Community

Millbridge WMC, Liversedge: Bingo 9pm.