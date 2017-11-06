Tickets for Chris Evans' CarFest 2018 to go on sale this week

CarFest is back - and tickets for Chris Evans' Carfest will go on sale this Thursday.

CarFest North and South are back for 2018 and tickets go on sale at 8am on November 9.

Once again, CarFest, the brainchild of TV and radio host Chris Evans, will offer incredible cars, great food, live music and a rich mix of family entertainment with even more excitement than this year.

CarFest North will be kicking things off on 27-29 July and CarFest South will take place the following month from 24–26 August.

Set in the rolling landscapes of Bolesworth Estate and Laverstoke Park Farm, these two unmissable family festivals are set to be bigger and better than ever for 2018.

Highlights of CarFest 2017 included an outstanding lineup of live singers and bands, car extravaganzas and celebrity chefs.

Busted, Olly Murs, and the Kaiser Chiefs took to the stage alongside festival favourites, Texas and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Car fanatics were able to celebrate some of the coolest and fastest cars from around the world in a ‘Car-Nations’ themed track sprint and foodies were able to sample mouthwatering food as Joe Hurd and Candice Brown cooked up a storm.

This year, CarFest raised an amazing £3.1m bringing the total raised since 2012 to an incredible £10.5 million for BBC Children in Need.

The 12 sell-out festivals have entertained over 600,000 festival-goers of all ages with a unique and wonderfully eclectic mix of music, cars, food and fun, and 2018 promises to be the best year yet.

Make sure you don’t miss out on THE ultimate family experience next summer and get your tickets from 8am on Thursday November 9 at www.carfest.org

