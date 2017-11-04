Appeal for return of missing Dewsbury man

Police are asking for help from the public to find a missing Dewsbury man.

David Luxford, 28, was last seen at around 5am today (Saturday). It is believed he could be in either the South Yorkshire or Derbyshire areas.

Officers have not yet issued a picture with their appeal for information, but Mr Luxford is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build and with short brown hair. He has full tattoos on both of his arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 334 of today.