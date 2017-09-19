Bands looks to raise £5k for Royal Albert Hall final

A popular local brass band is staging a fundraising concert later this month as it bids to reach the prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

Hammonds Saltaire Band has been a firm favourite in Batley and other parts of the Heavy Woollen District for many years.

And now the group wants to take part in the National Brass Band Championships at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

But to take part at the historic venue, the band need to muster £5,000 to pay for overnight stays in the capital.

The group qualified for the championships after coming second in the regional Yorkshire heats.

Band spokesman Ted Griffiths said: “Since 2004 the band has not enjoyed any sponsorship and has had to exist solely on what was raised at concerts.

“This makes it harder to find the £5,000 to pay for the Championships.

“We’re staging a concert at St Saviour’s Church in Brownhill on September 30.”

The band was originally formed in 1870 by Titus Salt and had early successes at the major contests of the time.

By the end of World War Two it was known as the Saltaire Band and in the following years had support from various companies.

Tickets for the Brownhill concert are priced at £8.

To book, call 01924 477635 or turn up on the evening for the 7.30pm start.