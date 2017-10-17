Batley and Spen MP tackles Government of police funding cuts

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin has quizzed ministers over Government cuts to local policing.

West Yorkshire Police has had to trim 1,000 officer jobs since 2010.

MP Tracy Brabin.

In the House of Commons earlier this week, Miss Brabin tackled the issue over funding levels of police.

Quoting Sarah Thornton, the most senior police chief in Britain, Miss Brabin said: “With officer numbers at 1985 levels, crime up 10 per cent in the last year and police work becoming ever more complex, this additional pressure is not sustainable.

“The current flat cash settlement for forces announced in 2015 is no longer enough.”

Home Office Minister Nick Hurd replied to Miss Brabin’s question, saying: “We do recognise that demand on the police is changing.

“We are absolutely determined to make sure that the police have the resources they need to do the job properly, while continuing to support and challenge them.”

Speaking after the meeting in the Commons, Miss Brabin added: “The current levels of police funding are simply unacceptable.

“There are now 493 West Yorkshire residents per police officer.

“Demand is going up as there are fewer police officers on our streets and this is clearly unsustainable.

“It’s time for the Conservatives to stop letting down our communities and hardworking police officers by increasing police funding so that they can do their job to keep us safe effectively.”

Recently, West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson called for an ‘urgent review’ in police funding.

He said: “We need to ensure we have a long-term plan and sustainable police service in West Yorkshire that can respond to the current and growing challenges ahead.”