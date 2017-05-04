Batley club for the elderly ‘facing closure’

A club that helps tackle loneliness among the elderly is facing closure, its volunteers have warned.

Paul and Denise Tipping took over the running of Batley Young At Heart, which provides a weekly social session for older people, in January. But they say low funds mean the club’s future is now under threat.

Mr Tipping, 60, said: “An end to funding from Kirklees means sadly, it looks like the club is going to have to close.

“That would leave our eight members without a weekly opportunity to get out of their homes and socialise and could lead to loneliness and isolation.

“We are desperately trying to find a way of getting enough money to keep it open.

“We are applying for funding, we are encouraging new members to sign up and we are urging any organisation that can donate a small amount of sponsorship to get in touch.”

The group meets every Wednesday from 10am until noon at the Batley Resource Centre.

Mr Tipping, of Dewsbury, said: “There are lots of people in Batley and the surrounding areas who sit there on their own for days on end, without anyone visiting and without getting out the house.

“It’s a crying shame. The club offers people who are lonely a chance to meet others, play games, make craft items and receive visitors offering health advice.”

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman said: “Young at Heart received a grant of £2,000 from Community Partnerships for a one year project, which ended in December 2016. The council has and continues to support the group to look for other forms of funding, so they can be self-sustaining in the future.”

Anyone who wants to donate or is interested in joining can call Mr Tipping on 07788215562.