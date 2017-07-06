Big crowd expected for Let’s Unite 2017 event

A popular event in Dewsbury that brings together the whole community is putting the finishing touches to this year’s sporting spectacle.

Let’s Unite 2017 will be staged at Savile Town playing fields on Saturday, July 15.

The day will consist of a football and archery tournament, food stalls, a bouncy castle, barbecue and plenty of entertainment.

This year’s event is the fifth time it has been staged by organisers, community outreach group Kumon Y’All.

Farook Yunus, of Kumon Y’all, is predicting this year’s event will be the biggest yet.

Farook says the event has grown year on year and that given recent national events, the day has grown in significance.

“The whole day is about bringing people together and enjoying each other’s company,” he said.

“It shows that we can be different and still live together.

“In the current climate it’s very, very important to make friends so that we can understand each other better.

“Once that friendship is achieved, then the questions can be asked of each other.”

Farook says that over 1,500 people are expected to flock to the event, which starts at 9am.

He added: “The first year we held this we had only 400 or so but a recent meeting we had suggested we’ll get over 1,500 this year.

“There’s a football tournament and an archery tournament plus lots more going on throughout the day.”

There will also be a collection for RNLI on the day of the event.

For more information, email enquiries@kumonyall.co.uk.