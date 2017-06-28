Search

BREAKING: M1 closed in both directions in South Yorkshire due to police incident

The M1 is currently blocked between junctions 36 and 37. Google Street View

A stretch of the M1 in South Yorkshire is currently closed in both directions due to a police incident.

The motorway is blocked between junctions 36 and 37 and delays are building in the area.

More follows.