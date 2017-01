Coroners are asking for the public's help in tracing the family of a Batley man who died last week.

Coroners in Bradford have so far been unable to trace the relatives of Gabriel Chodonionek.

Mr Chodonionek, aged 64, died on December 30 at his home in James Street.

He died from natural causes.

Any relatives are asked to get in touch with Sam Cariss at Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 373 721.