Charity bonfire set to light up Mirfield skies

A Round Table charity fireworks display is set to light up the skies across Mirfield this November.

The Mirfield charity bonfire takes place at the Mirfield Showground on Saturday, November 4.

The world’s largest men’s only voluntary club, for those aged 18-45, Round Table is inviting families of all ages to watch the spectacular fireworks fill the sky with colour.

With over 70 charity firework displays taking place across two weekends, the members of Round Table are aiming to raise even more in 2017 for incredible local charities and causes.

“We are so proud to help thousands of people every year through the generous donations and tickets sales at our firework events,” said national president of the Round Table, Steven Grew.

“With brilliant displays, and the odd bonfire and fairground ride, the fact that each of these events is run by volunteers is an absolutely incredible achievement.

“This year Tablers are gearing up to make sure visitors are kept safe and entertained from start to finish.

“Our previous firework displays have helped us raise much-needed funds for local charities and we are keen to continue to show our support and this year do even more.

“We can’t wait to see all the community enjoying the awesome shows.”

The Mirfield event runs from 5.30-8pm.

Prices are £4 adults and £1 for under-13s.