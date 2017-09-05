Cleckheaton rated one of the luckiest towns in Britain

Cleckheaton is one of the luckiest places in Britain.

Research by a website has claimed there are only four areas of the country that record more wins per player on lottery websites.

The research from Jackpot.com collated all wins by players on the website and ranked each town according to the number of wins per player.

The 10 luckiests places in the UK:

1. Chadsmoor, Staffordshire

2. Alva, Clackmannanshire

3. Boroughbridge, Yorkshire

4. London

5. Cleckheaton, Yorkshire

6. Durham

7. Ryton, Tyne and Wear

8. Axminster, Devon

9. Barton-upon-Humber, Lincolnshire

10. Gloucester, Cotswolds

Jackpot.com allows users to bet on the outcome of 17 of the biggest and most popular lottos from around the world, including US Powerball, EuroMillions, US Megamillions, German Lotto, Irish Lotto, and more.