Crew battles for two hours to rescue stranded calf

A fire crew from Cleckheaton helped rescue a cow that had become stuck in woodland in a disused quarry.

The team were called out at 6.45am this morning to help pull the four-month-old Belgian Blue female calf to safety in Holmfirth.

The animal was stuck around a metre-and-a-half deep under rocks, with one boulder weighing around 3,000 kilos needing to be winched away before she could be harnessed and lifted.

Speaking after the two-hour rescue, technical rescue officer Chris Lawton said: “We think she may have been there all night as she was quite tired and mum was making a lot of noise in the nearby field.

“Daisy was unharmed apart from the odd bump and bruise and quickly made her way back to her mum for a cuddle.”