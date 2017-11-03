Attempted murder: Six suspects released on bail as investigation continues in Leeds shootings

Detectives have finished questioning six men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two shootings in Leeds.

The suspects were arrested by armed police on Tuesday when a raid was carried out an address in the city and two vehicles were stopped in Leeds and Bradford.

It is part of the ongoing investigation into a shooting in Beeston on Saturday, which is believed to be linked to the shooting of a man in the same neighbourhood on October 11.

Five of the arrested men have now been released on conditional bail as the investigation continues.

The men, from Leeds, Dewsbury, Batley and Huddersfield, have been given conditions which include not associating with each other, living at specified addresses and observing a curfew between 9pm and 7am daily.

The sixth man, a 25-year-old from Leeds, was also bailed but taken to Bradford County Court over a breach of an existing gang injunction. He was sentenced to 21 days in prison.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan, of West Yorkshire Police’s Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We are continuing our enquiries and have searched a number of properties and seized items following the arrests of these men.

“We would like to thank the community for the help and support they have provided to the investigation and we continue to appeal for any further information that can assist us.

“We still believe these shootings have been targeted attacked linked to an ongoing dispute.

“The fact that one of the men arrested has been imprisoned for breaching his gang injunction shows the value of these measures in helping us to tackle the issues surrounding these incidents.”

In December, police in Leeds secured the city’s first ‘gangbo’ injunctions against seven men from Beeston.

The group had been involved in a long-running feud which saw 94 offences committed between March 2014 and June 2016,

Mapping of the locations revealed 87 of those offences happened within roughly a square mile of Beeston.

They ranged from arson and criminal damage to extortion and kidnap, with the most serious being the attempted murder of a man during a shooting in October 2015.

The injunctions include a number of conditions which place strict limitations on the subjects and can see them arrested for any breaches.

Anyone with any information on the recent shootings is asked to contact police via 101, quoting crime number 13170501767.

Information can also be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.