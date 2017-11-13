Burglars steal cosmetic medical equipment from Mirfield business

High value cosmetic medical equipment has been stolen from a business in Mirfield.

The burglary happened at Eternal Youth, an aesthetics clinic on Far Common Road, between 5pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.

Stolen items included six white and blue coloured Perfect Peer medical peels, a Plexr eye lift machine, and Radiesse and Restalayne dermal fillers.

A number of items of silver-coloured mirror furniture, two white leather chairs, and three silver-coloured antique mirrors were also taken.

PC Jordan Bowyer said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area overnight between Saturday and Sunday to please get in contact.

“Given the size and weight of the items stolen, we would expect that more than one person will have been involved. They will also have needed a vehicle to transport the stolen items.

“There were some specialist items taken as well as a number of home furnishings, and we are appealing to anyone who has been offered such items for sale to please also get in touch with us."

Anyone with information should call Kirklees district police via 101, quoting reference 13170528191.