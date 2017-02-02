Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series February 2 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Joshua White, (21), of Pyenot Hall Lane, Cleckheaton, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for ten weeks, disqualified from driving for two years, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for drink-driving and possession of controlled class B drug.

Amanda McLaughlin, (36), of Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £34.28 compensation for stealing meat from Tesco.

Jordan Dransfield, (29), of Thornton Street, Cleckheaton, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for ten weeks, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 25 months for drink-driving and driving without insurance.

Ishtiaq Taj, (22), of Nethercroft, Batley, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 16 weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, 150 hours unpaid work, disqualified from driving for two years, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for possession of class A drug, driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Kelly Lister, (38), of Princess Close, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Jamie Smith, (30), of Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury, £133 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for causing reckless damage to property.

Ryan Kerracher, (20), of Windsor Road, Batley, Eight-week sentence suspended for 12 months, 120 hours unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for use of threatening violence.

Bethany Lambert, (23), of Barr Street, Batley, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, 120 hours unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for use of threatening violence.

Jonathan Spry, (27), of Briarmains Road, Batley, Jailed for 20 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for use of threatening violence and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Anthony Taylor, (32), of Westgate, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for stealing £157 worth of groceries from Asda.

Adam Tomlinson, (38), of Princess Street, Heckmondwike, £313.80 compensation, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for causing reckless damage to property.

Daniel Smith, (25), of Blenheim Terrace, Batley, Jailed for 56 days and £115 victim surcharge for stealing whiskey and chocolate and testing positive for class A substance.

Jozsef Lakatos, (48), of Beaumont Street, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £20 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Saqib Bhatti, (35), of Trueman Avenue, Heckmondwike, Jailed for 12 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing £613 worth of fragrances.

Thomas Garrity, (41), of Church Lane, Heckmondwike, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for three days, £50 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £20 fine for failing to surrender to custody.

Jason Grundell, (27), of Trinity Mount Beckett Road, Dewsbury, £250 fine, £150 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for causing reckless damage to property.

Mohammed Aziz, (45), of Caledonian Road, Dewsbury, £50 fine for breach of a bind over.

Ralph Towers, (45), of Commonside, Batley, £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge and three points on licence for speeding.

Kyle Lindley, (26), of Daleside, Dewsbury, £200 compensation for damaging a car wing mirror.

Benjamin Wallis, (21), of Bradbury Street, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days, 180 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating, arson and committing offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge.

Jack Haynes, (21), of Bradford Road, Batley, Jailed for four weeks, £115 victim surcharge and £50 costs for sending grossly offensive message.

Elliot Hallas, (26), of Bank Foot Street, Batley, Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Narcis Turic, (30), of West View, Batley, £305 fine, £85 costs, £31 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink-driving and without insurance.

Thomas Hill, (26), of Booth Street, Cleckheaton, 16-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days, 60 hours unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for assault by beating.

Krisztina Kubovics, (31), of Finching Grove, Mirfield, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, 100 hours unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 30 months for drink-driving.

Mark Bowers, (31), of Partridge Crescent, Dewsbury, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, 80 hours unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for conduct which amounted to stalking.

Jack Bell, (18), of Fieldhead Gardens, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £260 compensation and eight points on licence for trespassing and stealing goods, stealing motor vehicles and driving without insurance.

Gyula Volf, (46), of Scout Hill Terrace, Dewsbury, Jailed for 16 weeks, £115 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years for failing to provide a specimen and driving without insurance.