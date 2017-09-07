Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Numbers refer to defendants’ ages. The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series September 13 edition are published below.

Mandy Tonner, (51), of Combes Road, Dewsbury, £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge and three points on licence for speeding.

Andrew Stone, (31), of Fountains Avenue, Batley, £100 fine, £50 costs and £30 victim surcharge for failure to comply with supervision requirements and failing to surrender to custody.

Amber Ellis, (24), of Bath Road, Cleckheaton, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for causing intentional damage to a car.

Cain Crotty, (20), of Rochester Road, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, 160 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault.

Jane Hardy, (50), of Foldings Parade, Cleckheaton, 12-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Andrea Kelsall, (32), of Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for four weeks, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for stealing meat, drink and candles.

Wajid Ali, (20), of Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for eight days, £300 compensation, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for taking a vehicle without consent, causing damage and driving without insurance.

Raheel Akhtar, (28), of Tanhouse Street, Dewsbury, £160 fine and £30 victim surcharge for failing to surrender to custody.

Paul Steadman, (45), of no fixed abode, Jailed for ten weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing goods from Argos and failing to surrender to custody.