Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Numbers refer to defendants’ ages. The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series October 26 edition are published below.

Mohammed Ayaz, (23), of Fir Parade, Dewsbury, £170 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving whilst disqualified.

Kamran Zafran, (19), of Arncliffe Road, Batley, £200 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour and possession of a class B drug.

Mohammed Akhtar, (28), of Soothill Lane, Batley, £92 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Jamie Wilby, (25), of Fairview Road, Batley, £200 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for two counts of using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Kamran Iqbal, (31), of Tanhouse Street, Dewsbury, Community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for two counts of prohibiting a restraining order.

Samina Ali, (25), of Kester Road, Batley, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to ID of a driver.

Mark Holt, (36), of St Matthews House, Dewsbury, 16-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Electronically-monitored curfew for 16 weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £620 costs and £115 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Phillip Hughes, (29), of Ravens House Road, Dewsbury, £120 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Paul McGill, (45), of Mountain Crescent, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £200 costs and £50 compensation for causing intentional damage to property and assault by beating.

Brendan Weir, (44), of Malham Drive, Liversedge, £100 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Olivia Nolan, (23), of Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury, 16-week sentence suspended for 24 months, £220 compensation and £115 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour, two counts of assaulting a police officer and damaging a Fitbit watch.

Steven Breslin, (26), of Vicarage Meadows, Mirfield, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 30 months for drink-driving.

Michael Carter, (39), of Norristhorpe Lane, Liversedge, £300 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 15 months for drink-driving.

Aaron Fellows, (36), of Northstead, Dewsbury, £50 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing prescription drugs.

Rebecca Phillips, (31), of Howley Walk, Batley, Community order with 200 hours unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 30 months for drink-driving.

Ryan Wright, (23), of Third Avenue, Liversedge, £315 fine, £85 costs, £35 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for drink-driving.