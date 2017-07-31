New CCTV images released in investigation over arson attack on Mirfield Fire Station

New CCTV images have been released by detectives investigating an arson attack at Mirfield Fire Station which caused £30,000 worth of damage.

The Huddersfield Road fire station was targeted at around 6.35am on June 24.

The offender ignited the conents of a wheelie bin at the back of the building, before pushing it against the wall leading to the building catching fire.

And today (Monday), police have issued new CCTV images of man they want to speak to in connection with the arson attack.

The offence left several thousand pounds worth of damage to the fire station, including extensive damage to the structure of the building.

Police said lifesaving equipment and charity donations were also destroyed in the blaze.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, said: "I would like to speak to anyone who recognises the person in the images we have released, or has any information about the incident itself to come forward to help with our enquiries.

"This incident caused £30,000 of damage to a public resource and also had the potential to significant impact public safety and we are committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice."

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 18 and25-years-old, around 5ft 7ins-5ft 11ins tall and of slim build, with short brown hair.

He was wearing a dark coloured top, jeans with faded patches on the front and white trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID, via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170288041 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.