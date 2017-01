Police shoot man dead in ‘planned’ operation near M62 in Huddersfield

A MAN has died after being shot by police during a "pre-planned policing operation" near the M62 motorway in Huddersfield.

Father-of-two Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, 27, died after a police operation on an exit slip road of the motorway at Ainley Top, just north of Huddersfield.

Mohammed Yasser Yaqub, 28, who has been named by family and friends as the man fatally shot in a pre-planned police operation near Huddersfield.

Mr Yaqub’s family issued a statement through solicitors, in which they said they were “in shock” and “distraught”.

Relatives at his home in a cul-de-sac in the Crosland Moor area of the town, said they did not wish to speak.

The statement said: “Mr Yaqub’s family are in shock and are distraught. They would ask the media to respect their privacy at this difficult time.

“The family are aware that the incident that led to the death of Mr Yaqub is currently being investigated by the Independent Police Complains Commission and they do not wish to make any further comment at this stage.”

Police forensics officers examine a silver Audi with bullet holes in its windscreen at the scene near junction J24 of the M62 in Huddersfield where a man died in a police shooting during a "pre-planned" operation

But flowers were taken to the house and a number of relatives arrived, some embracing as they went into the property.

Armed police arrived at Mr Yaqub’s home in Rudding Street in a number of vehicles, apparently to search the property.

Officers with guns could be seen at the front and back of the property as a large number of relatives left the house.

Facebook picture of Yassar Yaqoob who has been named locally as the man shot and killed during an operation near Huddersfield. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

More police went inside and at least five police vehicles were parked in surrounding streets, including a dog van.

At the scene of the shooting, a silver Audi with bullet holes in its windscreen was surrounded by other vehicles at the bottom of the off-slip of the westbound carriageway of the M62 on Tuesday morning as police and forensic teams continued their investigation.

West Yorkshire Police said the operation was not terror-related and that a car had also been stopped in the Chain Bar area of Bradford at around the same time.

Police said the incident is NOT linked to another shooting on Christmas Day in Bradford

The scene of the incident in Huddersfield. Picture: Charlotte Graham/Guzelian

The force said its operation “related to information received about criminal possession of a firearm, as a result of which vehicles were stopped at two separate locations”.

People living near the scene of the shooting, which happened at junction 24 at around 6pm on Monday, described the frightening sight of officers “swarming” around a group of vehicles after the incident.

Shahnaz Malik’s house is the closest to the scene and overlooks the slip road from the village of Ainley Top.

The 54-year-old said she was not aware straight away that there had been a shooting, first thinking it was a major accident.

She said: “We do have accidents and we hear sirens. It just seems like there were too many last night.”

Police forensics officers examine a silver Audi with bullet holes in its windscreen at the scene near junction J24 of the M62 in Huddersfield where a man died in a police shooting during a "pre-planned" operation

Ms Malik said that once she realised something out of the ordinary was under way, she looked over her back fence and saw large numbers of police vehicles and officers.

“There was like a swarm,” she said. “There was a lot. It was dark as well.”

She said: “It was surreal. It was like time had stood still, so many police buzzing around.

“It all happened so quickly. I was just stood there freezing cold.”

Asked why she had looked out in the first place, she said: “It just didn’t feel right. I thought it must be a major accident.

“I didn’t know what I was looking at, to be honest. It was like time had stood still but, obviously, all this movement was going on. I didn’t even occur to me there might have been a shooting.”

Ms Malik said Ainley Top was a tight-knit community and the shooting has shocked people living in the area.

“It’s quite frightening. It’s a little village and we all sort of know who’s who.”

She added: “It’s absolutely horrendous. This is a major incident. Somebody has been shot and killed. You hear about this on the news.”

Five people were arrested across the two vehicle stops - three in Huddersfield and two in Bradford.

Several of those arrested needed hospital treatment for injuries “not related to firearm discharge” but no police officers were hurt, a force spokesman said.

The force said it had informed the Independent Police Complaints Commission and was “fully co-operating” with the watchdog’s investigators.

The statement from Mr Yaqub’s family said they were “fully aware” that the incident which led to his death was the subject of an investigation by the IPCC.

The pressure group Just Yorkshire called for a “full and thorough investigation” of the incidents that led to the shooting.

Chairman Nadeem Murtuja said: “There is a great deal of disquiet in the community about the death of Mr Yaqub and it is crucial that both his family and the Huddersfield community are kept informed about the conduct of the investigation and the events that led to the fatal shooting.

“In the light of a breach in trust and confidence between the region’s ethnic minority communities and West Yorkshire Police, it is important that the IPCC thoroughly investigates West Yorkshire Police and its use of proportionate force and its control procedures.”

The eastbound carriageway of the M62 is open at junction 24 but all other slip roads remain closed while the investigation continues.

A police spokesman said: “During a pre-planned policing operation near to the M62 in Huddersfield a police firearm was discharged and a man has died.

“An immediate referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission who are in attendance in West Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police are fully co-operating with their investigation.”

Witnesses reported seeing “five or six” police cars, a Mercedes E Class and a Jaguar at the scene.

Local councillor Gemma Wilson said she was driving home from the cinema when she saw at least five or six police cars go past.

She said: “The police cars were used as a barricade to stop people getting on to the motorway.

“The initial speculation was it was a crash and I assumed it was some sort of massive pile-up.”

An IPCC spokesman said: “An IPCC independent investigation is under way following the death of a man during a pre -planned police incident in Huddersfield. The IPCC understands that the man was shot by a West Yorkshire Police firearms officer shortly after 6pm on Monday 2 January close to Junction 24 of the M62 motorway.

“IPCC investigators remain at the scene and are attending post-incident procedures in order to gather evidence during the early stages of this investigation. The man’s family has been informed.”

