Video: Drugs worth £80,000 seized as police uncover Heckmondwike cannabis farm

Drugs with an estimated street value of £80,000 were seized by police when they uncovered a cannabis farm in Heckmondwike.

Officers from the Spen and Batley neighbourhood policing team discovered dozens of plants when they carried out a raid in the White Lee area.

Police carrying out a warrant uncovered this cannabis farm in Heckmondwike.

Once inside, they found an advanced cultivation set-up including lighting, fans and ventilation equipment.

The team had been granted a warrant to search the property under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Cannabis plants seized at the address on Friday morning were said to have an estimated street value of £80,000.

A police spokesman said enquiries were continuing.