Violent offender from Huddersfield wanted on recall to prison

DETECTIVES in Kirklees are continuing to appeal for information to trace a Huddersfield man who is urgently wanted on recall to prison.

Ben France, 26, is wanted on recall to prison where he was serving a sentence for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is known to spend time in the Colne Valley area, particularly Golcar and Milnsbridge.

He is described as a 6ft tall unshaven white man with short brown hair.

Detective Inspector Ian Mottershaw, of Kirklees Police, said: "We are continuing our appeal to members of the public for any information about the whereabouts of Ben France to contact police.

"Members of the public are advised not to approach him directly but instead call the police immediately."

Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 13160329747 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.