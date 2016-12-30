Cycling legend among those recognised in New Year Honours List

Midfield cycling hero Brian Robinson is among those to be recognised in the New Year Honours list.

He will receive a British Empire Medal.

The Stocks Bank Lane legend, 86, has been included in the Queen’s New Year Honours list for services to cycling and charity.

He was the first Briton to win a stage of the Tour de France and the only one to win the prestigious Dauphine Libere – his proudest achievement.

Mr Robinson said: “In a way it’s a surprise.

“A long time ago somebody proposed it it never got any further, we’re talking 40 years ago.

“It’s nice to come at this time of life.”

He said that it was really an award to cycling but he was just picked to receive it.

Tom Miskell. Chair. Accent has been awarded an OBE for services to Housing Associations in North East England.

And Castleford's Tracy Foster, Play Specialist for the Paediatric Burns Service at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals will receive a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to Children with Severe Burns in Yorkshire.