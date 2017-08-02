Daredevils set for special Dewsbury visit

Have your say

Some of India’s top freerunners will be hosting a special performance in Dewsbury this weekend.

Parkour Circle, from Chennai, are poised to wow spectators at Dewsbury’s Market Place on Saturday (August 5).

The runners will be performing thanks to a partnership with the British Council’s cultural exchange programme Re:Imagine India.

Freerunners are capable of James Bond-style stunts, and are comfortable running over rooftops and moving as fast as possible overcoming obstacles with safe, efficient and fluid movement.

Dewsbury-based Creative Scene, which brings cultural performance events to the area, has helped orchestrate the group’s visit to Kirklees.

Vicky Holliday, producer at Creative Scene, said: “We are putting on some action-packed workshops in Dewsbury Town Hall for local youngsters to take part in and learn from the professionals.

“It is physically demanding and hard work and we look forward to seeing their performance on Saturday.

“Everyone is excited by the visit and we are welcoming Parkour Circle from hundreds of miles away to Dewsbury.”

The group’s performance is entitled ‘Steam’ and tells the imagined life of an ancient steam locomotive, built in Britain and shipped to India.

This performance is part of Re:Imagine India and is an official event of the UK and India’s 2017 Year of Culture.

Performances take place in Dewsbury at 11am and 2pm.

After the 11am performance willing participants will be invited to have a go at taking on freerunning themselves.