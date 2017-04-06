Documentary exploring Karen Matthews’ motives for kidnap to be aired tonight

A new documentary will be aired tonight in a bid to uncover the story behind Karen Matthews and the kidnap of her own daughter.

The Dewsbury mum will feature in the latest programme, which explores Karen Matthews’ possible motives for kidnapping her own daughter, Shannon, and features former friend, Julie Bushby.

The programme attempts to discover if Karen was vulnerable and exploited or cruel and calculating.

The mum-of-seven has always denied having anything to do with her daughter’s disappearance.

Shannon Matthews: The Mother’s Story, will be shown tonight at 10pm on Channel 5.