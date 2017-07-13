Driver and passenger taken to hospital after car hits wall in Oakenshaw

A motorist and a passenger were taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in collided with a wall in Oakenshaw.

The crash happened at 3.30am this morning (Thursday) on Bradford Road at the junction with Wyke Lane.

A silver MGF car was travelling from Low Moor in the direction of Chain Bar, when it was in collision with a wall.

A man, who was driving the car, and a male passenger suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Officers have now appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the car driving in the area prior to the collision, to get in touch with police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 195 of 13 July.