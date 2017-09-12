Eid celebration event held in Howden Clough

Members of the Batley and Spen Valley Branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) held an Eid Party at Howden Clough Community Centre.

The event celebrated the Muslim Festival of Eid Ul Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice).

Among the guests at the function were local teachers, community leaders and charity and youth workers.

Following an introductory video to the work of AMYA the Regional President of AMYA in Yorkshire, Nadeem Ahmad welcomed the guests and thanked them for taking the time to attend the function.

The local Imam of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association, Sabahat Karim, explained that the festival of Eid Ul Adha dates back to the time of Prophet Abraham who is revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims alike.

Prophet Abraham saw in a dream that he was commanded to sacrifice his son (Ishmael).

In complete obedience to God he was prepared to make this sacrifice but when the time came he was ordered to sacrifice a goat instead.

Eid Ul Adha commemorates the ultimate sacrifice that Prophet Abraham was prepared to make and today meat from animals that are sacrificed is shared amongst the poor and needy.

A spokesperson said: “The meeting concluded with a silent prayer and moment of reflection and all the guests were then treated to a traditional Eid Meal.

“Over dinner they discussed ways in which they could work together and help the local community in the future.

“The function was attended by 53 people, including 32 guests.”