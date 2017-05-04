Emergency meeting called at Buckingham Palace as the Queen summons entire royal household

The Queen has summoned her most senior aides and entire household to an emergency meeting this morning at Buckingham Palace.

While reports from inside the Palace have insisted it 'would be wrong to speculate' the fact that an 'emergency' meeting has been called has sparked interest around the world.

The Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer of the Royal Household, and Sir Christopher Geidt, Private Secretary, will address staff from royal residences as far afield as Balmoral.

The Queen, who had been suffering ill health over Christmas, was seen on the gallops at Newmarket Wednesday morning with trainer William Haggas before hosting an audience with Prime Minister Theresa May at Buckingham Palace to confirm the dissolution of Parliament.

The Duke of Edinburgh, meanwhile, unveiled a new stand at Lord's Cricket Ground where he joked about being one of the most 'experienced unveiler of plaques in the world'.

Staff are due to meet at 10am to learn the news first, before it is announced to the public.

"Everyone is on tenterhooks," one source told a national newspaper website. "Although meetings involving the entire royal household are occasionally called, the way this has been done at the eleventh hour is highly unusual and suggests that there is something major to be disseminated.

"But at the moment, only those closest to her genuinely know what on earth this is all about."

Her Majesty turned 91 last month and Prince Philip will celebrate his 96th birthday in June.

In recent years the Queen has, slowly but surely, been handing over a number of her more onerous duties including long-haul travel to her heir, the Prince of Wales, and other senior royals.

Last year Buckingham Palace also announced that she would step down as patron of around 25 national organisations - including the NSPCC and Wimbledon tennis - after she turned 90 in April.

Many have expressed concern, however, that she still conducts well over 300 engagements every year.

Recently the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced they would be finally moving back to London from Norfolk, where Prince William works as an air ambulance pilot, in order to help shoulder the burden more.

The Duke of Edinburgh has also been curtailing his commitments, having stepped down from a number of patronages when he turned 90.

This story will be updated as we get more news.