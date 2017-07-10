Ethan raises £5,000 for hospice in memory of mum

A Dewsbury youngster has raised over £5,000 for a hospice in a tribute to his late mother.

Ethan Stone wanted to make a contribution to Kirkwood hospice after the care they provided for his mother Emma at the end of her life.

The 17-year-old took it upon himself to raise as much as possible towards patient care and his final charity total totted up at £5,804.93.

The funds will contribute significantly towards the care and support provided by the hospice.

Ethan, along with 14 of his friends, began his fundraising in April and has since ran various activities from raffles to live entertainment to headshaves.

Ethan said: “I’d like to thank everyone for their support.

“I can’t imagine how proud my mum would be.”

In wake of their huge achievements, Ethan and some of his friends paid the hospice a visit to present the cheque.

Lyndsey Richardson, Kirkwood Hospice Community Fundraiser, said: “What Ethan and his friends have achieved is nothing short of incredible.

“Kirkwood Hospice relies on the generosity and support of the local community to continue the wonderful care that we provide.

“Supporters like Ethan are allowing us to keep our doors open and for that we are all so grateful.”