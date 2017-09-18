Family of Yorkshire horror crash victim pay tribute to 'most beautiful, amazing' grandma

Relatives have paid tribute to a pensioner who died at hospital in Leeds after a horror crash in Selby.

The family of Halina Malinowska said a "bright light has gone out in the world" after the 69-year-old died following the crash on the A1041 at Barlow.

Her black Ford Fiesta collided with a white Ford Connect van on the road, close to Camblesforth, Selby, at around 10.50pm on August 30.

Ms Malinowska, known as Lusia, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary after the crash but the grandmother died in hospital.

Police today also revealed that another woman, 63, from Selby, who was a passenger in the same car, died in hospital on Thursday.

The driver of the van, 27, from Dewsbury, has since been discharged from care.

The funeral of Ms Malinowska, from Selby, will take place on Wednesday.

In a statement on behalf of the family, her daughter Maria said: "My mum was the most beautiful, amazing, selfless, caring person I know.

“She was always ready to lend a hand or an ear, and this was for other people. She was a popular and well-loved member of the community.

“To me she was mum and to my children grandma. We were her world and she was ours.

“She was a massive ball of energy, always buzzing around - she'd leave you exhausted but loved.

“She made time for everything and everyone and truly lived life to the full.

“Another bright light has gone out in the world but never in our hearts.”

Ms Malinowska was retired but volunteered at Barlby Library, Age UK, and Selby's Tuesday Club at Drax Social Club.

She leaves behind her daughter and, son-in-law Daron and grandchildren Ashleigh and Lily.

An investigation into her death has been launched and coroners will soon open an inquest.

North Yorkshire Police said enquiries are ongoing into the collision on August 30.

The Ford Connect van was travelling south from Selby and the Fiesta was heading north when the crash happened.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist the investigation, including possible sightings of either vehicle before the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 12170155447.