Find out more about plans to upgrade the M621

A number of open events are being held to provide information about upgrades to a busy Leeds commuter route.

The planned Highways England improvements between junctions one and seven of the M621 will provide additional capacity and improve journey times.

The options being explored include additional lanes at points along the route and more signage which will improve the information drivers receive.

The project is expected to cost around £55m and is due to start in 2020, subject to achieving all the necessary approvals.

A consultation is now taking place which will run for six weeks, from Monday 4 September to Sunday 15 October, for people to give their views.

A series of events are also being held for people to come along, meet the team and find out more about the scheme.

These will be held on Friday 8 September from 1pm until 8pm at the Hillside Enterprise Centre, Beeston Road; Saturday 9 September from 10am until 4pm at the same venue and on Saturday 16 September from 10am until 4pm at St Matthew’s Community Centre, St Matthew’s Street.

Highways England project manager Sarah Kearns said:

“This is an exciting scheme that will help improve motorist’s journeys and cut congestion in Leeds.

“We look forward to people coming along to these events to find out more and have their say.”

For more information please visit the scheme webpage or email M621J1to7@highwaysengland.co.uk.