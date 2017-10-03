From Dewsbury to Dubai - Muhammad blazing a trail with his works of art

He’s got thousands of followers on social media and has travelled around the world.

Muhammad Shaikh is certainly making a name for himself in the popular world of handwritten calligraphy.

Muhammad, from Savile Town, Dewsbury has travelled to all parts of the world thanks to his stunning works of art.

The 19-year-old began working on handwritten pieces three years ago and his popularity has increased tenfold thanks to his busy social media accounts.

Once his followers increased, so too did requests for commissioned work - and Muhammad continues to enjoy plenty of success.

“I got a few posts shared around on Instagram to start with,” said Muhammad.

“Social media played a big part and still does.”

Muhammad’s work has seen him travel to across the world, something he is hugely thankful for.

“Travelling around the world has been great,” he said.

“I’ve been to Dubai, Turkey and India - I love travelling so I have certainly enjoyed doing something I love and in different countries.

“I also tour across the whole of the UK.”

Muhammad regularly visits houses where individuals have requested works - and he admits that word of mouth has also played a huge part in his popularity.

He said: “When I go to houses to do work, family and friends may see it and then I can get recommended elsewhere.

“Word of mouth is important.

“It can take me around three to four hours usually to do a design.

“Mostly the work is of my designs, but occasionally people do want special designs.

“It’s a nice feeling when I get people asking for my work to be produced in their homes.”

His social media channels continue to attracts likes and followers, with his Instagram account (@Creative_arabic_calligraphy) currently attracting over 3,500 users.

He is also a man in demand on Facebook, with over 2,500 subscribers to his page, whilst his Snapchat updates regularly get viewed by thousands of smartphone users.

Closer to home, Muhammad still lives in Dewsbury and last year gave workshops in Leeds to budding designers.

He admits that delivering sessions to a big audience at the age of 18 was a big achievement.

He added: “I’ve held workshops in Leeds and they were really enjoyable and I got good feedback.

“Delivering them as an 18-year-old was quite a big deal.

“But I felt that was a big achievement.

“They were very interesting and there was a mixture of young people and older people.”

Muhammad’s quest for success has also seen him branch out by launching his own clothing range.

He added: “All handwritten art work is now being printed on clothing, including personalised designs and names.

“It’s a different chapter for me.”

l Some of the artwork in the images has been blurred at Muhammad’s request.