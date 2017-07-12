Garden trail attracts over 500 and yields healthy return for Bloom group

This year’s Upper Hopton Garden Trail was hailed an “excellent success” following its staging last weekend.

Hundreds of people descended on the village and they were treated to a majestic day of sunshine.

Over 20 gardens were on display for visitors to admire.

The long-running and popular event acts as the main fundraiser for the Hopton in Bloom team, who help organise it.

Roger Leedham, chairman of Upper Hopton Community Association, was one of the hundred in attendance last Saturday.

“It was a very, very good day and the weather gods were certainly shining down on us,” Roger said.

“The day went excellently and we had 22 gardens open in the area. The community centre was the hub and the real focal point of the day.

“We sold out all of our printed programmes, over 500 of which were printed out.

“The event has grown and grown as the years go by.

“We’ve not done the final totting up yet in terms of what was raised for the Bloom group, but I think it’s well into the thousands of pounds.

“As a whole, the day was a complete success.”

The village is set for another influx of visitors later on this month when the village fete and exhibition takes place on Saturday, July 29.

Admission is by programme and is priced at £3 on the day, under-16s free.

For more information on the day, visit upperhoptonvillage.co.uk/hopton-fete.

To enquire about sponsorship or stalls, email info@hoptonfete.co.uk or call Roger on 07530 420872.