Popular antiques TV programme Flog It is filming in Kirklees next month.

The popular daytime show, presented by Paul Martin, is set to visit Huddersfield Town Hall on Friday, February 10.

Visitors can get a free valuation of their belongings between 9.30am and 4pm.

The BBC will be making four editions of the show from the day of filming and they will be transmitted within 18 months of recording.

The show regularly achieves an audience of over two million viewers in its weekday afternoon slot.