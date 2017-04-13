Get involved in Tour de Yorks celebrations

North Kirklees is gearing up for one of the biggest events in the Yorkshire calendar.

Some of the world’s best cyclists will pass through Birstall, Cleckheaton, Gomersal, Heckmondwike and Mirfield during the third stage of the Tour de Yorkshire on Sunday, April 30.

And people are being invited to get involved in celebrations, welcoming crowds along the race route.

In Birstall, Creative Scene and Birstall Chamber of Trade have teamed up with Bicycle Ballet and are looking for performers to take part in a special “Strictly Cycling” show.

Vicky Holliday, producer at Creative Scene, said “We are looking for people who are up for a laugh, relish in the ridiculous and can ride a bike.

“There will be a two hour workshop in the morning where participants will meet each other and learn a few basic moves with the professional performers before taking part in two flash-mob style performances in the streets of Birstall.”

Performers must be aged 13 or older. To book a spot, email vicky@creativescene.org.uk

Elsewhere, Cleckheaton Rotary Club, Spen Valley Civic Society and Spenborough Chamber of Trade are encouraging people to decorate homes and businesses for the event.

Joanne Catlow of the Rotary said: “This is an exciting opportunity to showcase the area to a wide audience and we hope that local people will be inspired to celebrate the fact that the Spen Valley is on the Tour de Yorkshire route.

“We are especially encouraging people whose properties are on the route to decorate their homes, gardens, and streets with yellow and blue bunting, painted bikes or cycle related art. The two best will each be awarded a prize of £50 in local shopping vouchers.”

Other activities include a community ride, organised by Streetbikes, at Princess Mary Stadium on April 29 and a fairground and interactive sculptures at Cleckheaton Memorial park on April 30.