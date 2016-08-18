Giant defender Jansson aims to impress at Leeds United

New Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is in contention to make his debut for Leeds United at Sheffield Wednesday following the completion of his loan switch from Italian club Torino.

The six foot, five Swedish international has become Garry Monk’s tenth summer signing and arrives to strengthen a defence that has let in eight goals in the first four matches.

Jansson, 25, a member of Sweden’s Euro 2016 squad, has joined on loan for the season with Leeds having an option to sign him at the end of the campaign.

He has promised to give his all in his loan spell at Elland Road.

He said: “I’m aggressive and I always give 100 per cent for the team that I play for.

“I’m going to give more than 100% for Leeds United.

“I’m also technical because I played as a striker before I became a defender five years ago. I’m quick with the ball.

“My brother was a defender when he played and they asked me to try some games as a defender. I played well and I’m happy to have made that choice.

“I learned a lot about defending during my time in Italy. I’m a much better player now than I was two years ago.”

Jansson knows new team-mate Marcus Antonsson and assistant manager Pep Clotet so all will not be unfamiliar.

He added: “I know Marcus Antonsson because he’s Swedish and I’ve played against him in Sweden. I’ve watched some of the other guys on TV and I’ve read a little bit about them.

“I know Pep well from my time with Malmo in Sweden two or three years ago – he’s a good person and a good coach. I’m looking forward to working with him again.

“I know the club has a lot of tradition – they won the league in 1992 and I know about the really good team with the likes of Mark Viduka and Harry Kewell. I’m going to learn even more in the coming days!

“I’m hoping to train with the team on Thursday and then maybe play on Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday. I need to play football regularly and I know that Leeds are a big club with big ambitions – they also have a lot of fans in Sweden, so I’m really happy to be here.

“I want to help take Leeds back to the Premier League as soon as possible.”