VIDEO: How running helps my autistic brother

Running Wakefield 10k was a proud moment for many, but for one young autistic man - it changed his life.

Oscar Scholes-Furness, 24, had never run before taking part in Wakefield 10k 2016.

He was encouraged by his family who were also running the race.

Mr Furness said: “I was really nervous with all the people around but I was determined to complete it.

“I was so proud of myself for finishing the race.”

Mr Furness who has Aspergers was inspired by running the race so he decided to join ParkRun, a weekly free 5k run which takes place in Thornes Park and Nostell Priory Wakefield and all over the country.

He said: “I love running and wherever I am I try to do the local ParkRun.

“I’ve also joined an athletics club and a running club.

“And I ran Newcastle 10k in 42 minutes!”

Mr Furness who struggles with socilaising has found that running has helped him to make new friends and has greatly improved his confidence.

