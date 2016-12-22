Help to create twin memories at the Clayborn

Liversedge fc will donate half the profits from its Boxing Day clash to help a boy with a terminal brain tumour create memories with the time he has left.

A fund to enable as many exciting events for terminally ill five-year-old identical twin Zack Barrett as possible has already reached its original target of £15,000 within a month.

But people are still being encouraged to put their hands in their pockets so that the family, originally from Mirfield, can try and continue to enjoy their time together.

Sedge fan and volunteer Jimmy Dean, of Halifax Road, wants to pull in a bumper crowd at Clayborn on December 26 for the home clash against Athersley Recreation.

Mr Dean, 36, said: “Zack and Leo are going to be mascots, so they will walk out with the players. He’s only five years old so it will be a nice little touch.”

He hopes that 200 to 250 people will turn out for the 3pm fixture, which will include a one-minute round of applause on the fifth minute of the game in Zack’s honour. A raffle will also take place, with cash going to his fund.

“If we can get 200 to 250 people there it’s going to be a substantial amount,” said Mr Dean.

Events across the district have helped to surpass the fund target.

Zack and Leo turned out to the Co-Op in Mirfield on Saturday to pour baked beans over their cousin Ben Lomas and his friend Tyler O’Hara, who came up with the messy idea to raise funds. Around 50-60 people attended the Huddersfield Road store to watch the nine-year-olds have a baked bean bath with tins donated by the shop, and some contributed £1 to pour more over the lads.

Ben’s mum Claire Lomas, 37, of West Royd Grove in Mirfield, said: “It’s amazing. People have just been so kind.”

Tickets for the match off Quaker Lane are £5 for adults and £2.50 for under-16s.

Visit the fundraising page here.