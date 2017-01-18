Help trace missing teenage girl

Police in Kirklees are urgently appealing for information to trace a missing 15-year-old girl from the Batley area.

Kasie Fawcett, 15, was last seen at 12.12am today, Wednesday, January 18, at Dewsbury District Hospital.

She is described as white, with long hair, and was last seen wearing a white coloured top, black coat and skinny leggings.

Kasie is known to have contacts in the Birstall and Batley areas of Kirklees, and police are appealing to anyone who has seen or heard from Kasie, or who knows where she is now to get in contact.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting 012 of January 18.