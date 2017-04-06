Here's how to claim a free hot cross bun tomorrow

With Easter fast approaching, a Yorkshire supermarket chain is offering free hot cross buns to customers.

Morrisons hope that shoppers picking up the freshly-baked treat will pass it on to a neighbour or loved one in an act of festive kindness.

The Giving Bun project has been launched to help give people the chance to connect with their communities and get to know those around them.

Bakery staff will produce a record 330,000 of the traditional Easter delicacies, a 10 per cent increase on previous years. They will be available in all 491 UK stores.

The chain is also hosting an Older Person's Cafe event on Saturday April 15 from 2.30-5pm in all stores. Over 60s can pop in and enjoy a free hot drink and hot cross bun in Morrisons cafe branches.