Kirklees youngsters put through their paces by England cricket captain

Young cricketers from Dewsbury were put through their paces by England star Eoin Morgan.

The Dewsbury Dynamos were among the youngsters who attended the Chance to Shine national finals day in Wolverhampton.

Dynamos were narrowly beaten by Manchester Lightening in the under-12s final.

Morgan, skipper for England’s one day and T20 sides, spoke to the yougnster about his own career, experiences playing in the IPL and the England’s recent Champions Trophy campaign.

He then led a batting masterclass, demonstrating the trademark innovative strokes that have made him one of the most dangerous batsman in the world and passing on some valuable tips to the next generation.

Haris, aged 11, was one of the Dynamos players who enjoyed the day.

He said: “Meeting the England captain was amazing and was such a great experience.

“I love playing cricket with my friends and then coming to competitions like this gives us a chance to show what we learnt.

“It’s been such a fun day.”