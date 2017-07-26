Kitchen fire in third floor of Batley mill flat

Fire crews rushed to a flat blaze in Batley.

A thrid floor home at Jubilee Mill, on Blakeridge Lane, occurred in the kitchen at 3.20am today.

Crews from Dewsbury and Cleckheaton extinguished the fire and used two breathing apparatus', one hose reel and positive pressure ventilation fans.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokespersons said: "Smoke detectors had actuated in the flat which alerted the occupier to the fire."