Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series January 19 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Daniel Smith, (25), of Hazel Close, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £64 compensation for stealing coffee, chocolate and sandwiches from Tesco.

Dominic Drake, (27), of Nibshaw Road, Cleckheaton, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Michael Gibson, (42), of The Town, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £30 fine for two counts of assault by beating.

Georgina Marshall, (19), of Coal Pit Mews, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £150 compensation and £85 costs for assault by beating.

Neil Bridges, (39), of Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike, Jailed for 16 weeks, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for breaching restraining order and failing to surrender to custody.

Damien Auty, (38), of Alexandra Crescent, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £60 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Abubaker Rawat, (27), of Purlwell Avenue, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £400 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for causing damage to a car.

Amin Nadeen, (18), of Millwater Avenue, Dewsbury, Community order with £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge, £50 compensation and £50 fine for dishonestly avoiding payment and dishonestly receiving stolen goods.

Harry Trayte, (22), of Healey Lane, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs, £20 victim surcharge and £5.90 compensation for stealing sweets from the cinema.

Scott Smith, (25), of North Park Street, Dewsbury, £450 compensation and £85 costs for causing reckless damage to a car.

Jay Gair, (34), of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £54.99 compensation for stealing Lynx deodorants and failing to surrender to custody.

Deborah Barber, (49), of Bradford Road, Batley, Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £60 victim surcharge for failure to notify DWP over change of circumstances.

Martina Mullah, (33), of Bradford Road, Batley, £400 fine, £85 costs, £40 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for drink-driving.

Richard Senior, (47), of Thackray Avenue, Heckmondwike, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £250 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Jordan Barnet, (34), of West Park Road, Batley, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 12 weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour, resisting a constable in the execution of duty and damaging two garden chairs.