Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series April 27 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Marcel Letremy, (56), of no fixed abode, £85 costs, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £25 compensation for stealing two bottles of whiskey in Heckmondwike.

Simon McDonald, (32), of Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury, £160 fine, £85 costs, £75 compensation and £20 victim surcharge for being owner of a dangerous dog and failing to surrender to custody.

Glyn Bellwood, (51), of Teasel Close, Liversedge, £188.84 fine and £90 costs for owning an unlicensed vehicle.

Mohammed Riaz, (36), of Highfield Chase, Dewsbury, Community order with Electronically-monitored curfew for eight weeks, £620 costs and £85 victim surcharge for harassment.

Simon Chambers, (31), of Butts Hill, Cleckheaton, Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months and £115 victim surcharge for stealing cosmetics.

Peter Schofield, (21), of Moorside Road, Dewsbury, 54-week sentence suspended for 12 months, disqualified from driving for two years and £115 victim surcharge for trespassing with intent to steal, taking vehicle without consent of owner, dangerous driving and without insurance.

Jonathan Furness, (37), of Crabtree Avenue, Heckmondwike, £100 fine, £40 costs, six points on licence and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Amanda McLaughlin, (36), of Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton, Jailed for 12 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing meat and laundry products, possession of a class B drug and failing to surrender to custody.

Johnathan Rayfield, (31), of Rose Terrace, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £85 victim surcharge and £57 compensation for stealing vodka and assault by beating.

Karen Kelly, (56), of Dyke Close, Mirfield, £285 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink-driving.

Jamie Fallas, (27), of Shirley Avenue, Birstall, £120 fine and £30 victim surcharge for possession of a class A drug.

Natalie Ioannou, (49), of Purlwell Avenue, Batley, £240 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening/abusive words and/or behaviour.

Marcus Brown, (29), of Springfield Drive, Liversedge, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Sayra Bhatti, (36), of Spring Gardens, Batley, 24-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for harassment.

George Crosbie, (30), of Chickenley Lane, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs, £50 compensation and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Paul Fossitt, (30), of Milton Walk, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for stealing food from a supermarket.

Gerrard Cass, (46), of Bridge Street, Batley, Jailed for eight weeks and £115 victim surcharge for breach of non-molestation order and breach of restraining order.

Thomas Garrity, (41), of Church Lane, Heckmondwike, Jailed for eight weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing food from a supermarket.

Scott Lambert, (29), of Shirley Grove, Cleckheaton, £100 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 14 months for drink-driving and without insurance.

Gareth Boddy, (29), of Grosvenor Street, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Jake Whitworth, (19), of Bream Avenue, Cleckheaton, £100 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

Yanick Ngounou, (30), of First Avenue, Liversedge, Community order, £310 costs and £75 compensation for threatening to damage public property and assault by beating.

David Dexter, (29), of West Park Road, Batley, £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge and three points on licence for speeding.

Simon Branwell, (45), of Halifax Road, Batley, £120 fine, £40 costs and £30 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol.

Tyrone Letremy, (32), of Union Street, Heckmondwike, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days and £85 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol.

Lisa Darnbrook, (32), of no fixed abode, Jailed for four weeks and £54 compensation for stealing brandy from Tesco in Batley and failing to surrender to custody.

Craig Schofield, (38), of Wateroyd Lane, Mirfield, £450 fine, £45 victim surcharge and six points on licence for failing to give information relating to the identity of another driver.

Peter Settle, (30), of no fixed abode, Jailed for eight weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing meat.

Gillian Addinall, (57), of Northway Crescent, Mirfield, 12-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for being owner of dangerously out of control dog that caused injury to someone.

Amer Tazim, (25), of Manor Way, Batley, £500 costs, £340 fine, £100 compensation and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating, fraud and damaging an iPhone.

Simon Chambers, (31), of Butts Hill, Cleckheaton, Jailed for four weeks and £40 compensation for stealing ham and cheese.

Sean Milnes, (31), of Slipper Lane, Mirfield, £130 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and three points on licence for speeding.

Jay Gair, (34), of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, Jailed for ten weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing clothes and food.

Daniel Rutter, (29), of Boothroyd Green, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £210 compensation, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for causing reckless damage to property.

Aaron Ives, (26), of Ealand Road, Batley, £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for possession of class A drug and class B drug.

Mohammed Tariq, (23), of Mortimer Avenue, Batley, £250 fine, £80 costs and £30 victim surcharge for stealing personal property.