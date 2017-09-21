Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Numbers refer to defendants’ ages. The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series September 20 edition are published below.

Justin Steven Littlewood, (27), of Windsor View, Dewsbury, 16-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for assault by beating and breach on non-molestation order.

Liam Rylah, (32), of School Lane, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 28 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for stealing ID badge.

Raimonds Surinovs, (39), of Mill Street East, Dewsbury, £375 fine, £88 costs, £37 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years for drink driving and without insurance.

Shaun Williamson, (48), of Cullingworth Street, Dewsbury, £660 fine, £200 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information with regards identification of another driver.

Manaver Din, (37), of Ravenshouse Road, Dewsbury, Jailed for 24 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for assault, using threatening and abusive words/behaviour and causing harassment.

Geoffrey Collier, (62), of Bronte Road, Batley, £85 costs, £85 fine and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Rebecca Wilkinson, (28), of Conway Crescent, Batley, £120 fine and £50 costs for failure to comply with supervision requirements.

Nathan Gomersall, (24), of Aire Street, Knottingley, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 17 months for drink driving in Dewsbury.

Steven Wray, (42), of Ashbourne Gardens, Cleckheaton, £340 fine, £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years for drink driving.

Shakur Ahmed Y Ellam, (31), of Conway Crescent, Batley, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for two years for driving without insurance and whilst qualified.

Kyle Lindley, (26), of Daleside, Dewsbury, 16-week sentence and £63 compensation for stealing lager, cider and vodka whilst serving a suspended sentence.

Thomas Wilson, (36), of Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for four months and £455 compensation for three counts of stealing goods from Mirfield Co-op.

Jacob Wrigglesworth, (18), of Shirley Avenue, Batley, Electronically-monitored curfew for four weeks and £50 costs for failing to comply with community order.

Damien Wood, (40), of East Bath Street, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £100 compensation and £85 victim surcharge for trespassing and stealing a charity tin and cigarettes.

Kevin Fisher, (61), of Healds Avenue, Liversedge, 26-week sentence suspended for 12 months and £115 victim surcharge for three counts of attempting to steal petrol, possessing an article in relation to thefts and failure to surrender to custody.

Amanda Auty, (42), of Garforth Court, Mirfield, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for six weeks, £120 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for damaging a car’s rear wing and harassment.

Joshua Allsop, (26), of no fixed address, Jailed for 14 weeks and £100 compensation for two counts of stealing foodstuff from Dewsbury Tesco.

Jonathan Rayner, (34), of Kenmoor Drive, Cleckheaton, £70 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Stephanie Hanson, (28), of Greenfield, Heckmondwike, £310 costs, £207 fine and £30 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to identification of driver of another vehicle.

Kieran Emson, (24), of Arncliffe Road, Batley, Jailed for 20 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for four counts of causing damage to property, two counts of assault by beating, possession of a class B drug and failing to surrender to custody.

Craig Lamb, (37), of Carr Street, Birstall, £85 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing headphones, an airbed and a drink from Tesco.

Bilal Ahmed, (18), of Eastborough Crescent, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Annisa Iqbal, (19), of Saville Road, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

James Kelley, (29), of Ravenshouse Road, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.