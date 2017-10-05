Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Numbers refer to defendants’ ages. The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series October 5 edition are published below.

Florin Serban, (32), of Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe, £140 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving whilst disqualified.

Lee Blissett, (43), of Westcliffe Road, Cleckheaton, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days and £50 costs for failure to comply with requirements of community order.

Richard Burton, (41), of Heath Street, Liversedge, £300 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for abusive and insulting behaviour and words.

Steven Connolly, (51), of John Shelton Drive, Coventry, £90 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Victoria Wallin, (29), of Chadwick Fold Lane, Mirfield, £50 costs and 10 hours unpaid work for failure to comply with requirements of a community order.

Saqib Bhatti, (36), of Trueman Avenue, Heckmondwike, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £3.20 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Shanice Egan, (24), of Field Street, Dewsbury, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Cameron Holberry, (23), of South Parade, Cleckheaton, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

James Odim, (47), of Fieldhead Gardens, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £3.90 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Jeremaih Buchanan, (56), of Town Hall Street, Mirfield, Community order with 80 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for two years for drink driving.

Aaron Fellows, (36), of Northstead, Dewsbury, Electronically-monitored curfew for 20 days and £50 costs for failing to comply with supervision requirements.

Mohammed Kiani, (32), of Browns Place, Batley, Community order with 60 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for using threatening and absuive words/behaviour.

Nasmina Paras, (34), of Healds Road, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for stealing perfume.

Paul Sherrington, (33), of Templefields House, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for six weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £125 compensation, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £50 fine for assault by beating, racially-aggravated assault and causing intentional damage.

Adam Barnes, (33), of Caledonia Road, Batley, Jailed for 26 weeks, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for trespassing and stealing computers.

John Hall, (23), of Textile Street, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £85 fine and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Mohammed Javaid, (38), of Oaklands Drive, Batley, £240 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for causing distress by using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Craig Winslade, (44), of Windy Bank Lane, Liversedge, £85 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Carlos Gabballonie, (23), of Lavender Croft, Heckmondwike, £120 fine, £85 costs, £60 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing clothes from Sports Direct.

Phillip Hughes, (29), of Ravens House Road, Dewsbury, Four-week sentence suspended for 12 months, £50 costs and 100 hours unpaid work for failing to comply with community order requirements.

Paul McNamara, (54), of North Bank Road, Batley, £300 compensation and £85 costs for being charge of a dangerously out of control dog which injured a person.

Thomas Bolam, (50), of Withens Road, Birstall, Community order with 200 hours unpaid work and £50 costs for failing to comply with requirements of community order.

Simon Chambers, (31), of Butts Hill, Cleckheaton, Jailed for 20 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for possession of class A drugs, stealing items from supermarkets, failing to surrender to custody and owning articles in connection with a theft.

Shaukat Patel, (35), of Park Road, Dewsbury, £100 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months for driving whilst using a mobile phone.