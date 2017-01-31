Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

K Aftab: Two storey extension to rear of 4 Sherburn Close, Birkenshaw.

M Khalil: Two storey and single storey rear extension to 20 Slaithwaite Road, Dewsbury.

S Hussain: Detached dwelling with garage at land opposite 38 George Street, Heckmondwike.

M Horne: First floor extension at 120 Drub Lane, Cleckheaton.

A Variava: Two storey side extension to create dwelling forming annex accomodation associated with 107 Carlinghow Hill, Batley.

S Kazi: Single and two storey rear extension to 28 Broom Walk, Batley.

G Turton: Single storey rear extension to 3 Burnsall Road, Liversedge.

M Din: Outline application for residential development at land at Battye Street, Dewsbury.

Fernbrook Associates Ltd: Alterations to convert nursing home to six dwellings at Nightingale Nursing Home, Transvaal Terrace, Batley.

S Dighton: Two storey and single storey rear extension and porch to front of 3 Hill Top Crescent, Mirfield.

J Rayner: Single storey extension to rear and porch to front of 81 Chidswell Lane, Dewsbury.

P A Paras: Single and two storey side and rear extension, porch to front and demolition of garage at 11 Carlton Avenue, Batley.

C and S Watson: Extensions and alterations to 484 Halifax Road, Liversedge.

S Musa: Single storey rear extension to 99 Warren Street, Dewsbury.

J Clay: One dwelling and demolition of outbuildings at 15 Lower Lark Hill, Cleckheaton.

K Sword: Detached dwelling at land adjacent to 4 Low House Fold, Liversedge.

Mr and Mrs Gothan: Single storey rear extension to 11 Slaithwaite Avenue, Dewsbury.

I Banks: Single storey rear extension to 7 Honeysuckle Drive, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

G Fallon: Demolition of existing dwelling and two new dwellings at 77 Latham Lane, Cleckheaton.

G Lorimer: Dwelling at the Old Rectory, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield.

S Squire: Two storey side extension to 15 Nettleton Road, Mirfield.

A Williams: Single storey extension with terrace over and attached garage. Demolition of existing single storey extension at 135 Kitson Hill Road, Mirfield.

Ever After Bridal Wear Ltd: Installation of security shutters at 103 Upper Commercial Street, Batley.

Domino’s Pizza Group Ltd: Change of use from retail to hot food takeaway and installation of extraction and ventilation equipment at 17 Cheapside, Cleckheaton.

M Quarshie: Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension at 61 Liversedge Hall Lane, Liversedge.

B Kitchen: Demoliton of existing garage and conservatory and new single storey side and rear extension at 6 South View Drive, East Bierley.

Mr Pickles: Demolition of existing garage and conservatory and new two and single storey side and single storey rear extensions to 53 Lumb Lane, Liversedge.

C Jacobs: Extensions to Lower Chatts Farm, East Bierley.

Mr Brown: Single storey side extension and demolition of existing outhouse at 25 Old Popplewell Lane, Cleckheaton.

R Khan: Front dormer at 52 Stockhill Street, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Marsden: Single storey rear extension, internal alterations including new windows at Greenhead, Waltroyd Road, Cleckheaton.

M Khushal: Single storey and two storey extensions to side and rear of 8 Chalcroft Close, Heckmondwike.

Mr and Mrs Seedat: Single storey side extension and alter-ations to 3 Highfield Court, Batley.

REFUSED

Y Khalifa: First floor side extension and rooms in roofspace at 88 Woodsome Estate, Batley.

S Yoosoof: Single and two storey extension to front, side and rear of 43 Gladwin Street, Batley.

J McKaig: Two storey rear extension to 28 Lower Lane, Cleckheaton.

WITHDRAWN

R Sutcliffe: Single storey side extension to 6 Sands Lane, Mirfield.