Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.
RECEIVED
Hopton Mills Cricket Club: Grounds maintenance equipment store with scoreboard at Hagg Lane, Mirfield.
Foxroyd Property Developments: Five dwellings and alterations and extensions to convert dairy to dwelling at Foxroyd Lane/Jacksons Lane, Dewsbury.
S A Russell: Outline application for 18 apartments at land adjacent to 5 Hartshead Court, Liversedge.
Heckmondwike Grammar School: Extension and alterations to Church Hall, Church Street, Heckmondwike.
A Cheema: Two storey side and rear extensions and demolition of existing garage at 75 Chapel Lane, Heckmondwike.
M Afzal: Single storey front and two storey rear extension and rear dormer to 58 Ravens Lodge Terrace, Dewsbury.
M Bray: 39 dwellings and associated landscaping on land at Cross Lane, Scholes.
Motor Fuel Group Ltd: Removal of jet wash facility, single storey extension and alterations to shop front of Shell Petrol Station, Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury.
H Din: Two storey side and rear extensions and dormer to rear of 17 Chadwick Street, Dewsbury.
A Khadbai: Side and rear extensions to 20 Grove Street, Mirfield.
J Coatesl: Two storey side and single storey rear extension and two dormers to rear of 232 Huddersfield Road, Liversedge.
R Lush: Two storey side extension and formation of drive to 9 John Nelson Close, Batley.
Mr and Mrs Dudley: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions to 2 Manor Park, Mirfield.
H Hafeji: Extensions to 5 Church Walk, Batley.
A R Hussain: Dormers to side of 85 Victoria Road, Dewsbury.
P Gardner: Single storey rear extension to 18 Moorville Drive, Birkenshaw.
APPROVED
D and M Middleton Ltd: Ten dwellings on the site of former Atlas Works, Halifax Road, Liversedge.
R Ahmed: Change of use of first floor to funtion/meeting/training room, fire escape and associated parking at 268 Bradford Road, Batley.
I Nadat: Two storey side and rear extension and first floor front extension to 5 Healds Road, Dewsbury.
Mr and Mrs Mosby: Four dwellings at Stephenson Autos, Healey Lane, Batley.
N Smith: Change of use from paper shop to hot and cold food takeaway at 9 Fourth Avenue, Liversedge.
M Scaife: Single storey front extension to 34 Blake Hall Drive, Mirfield.
M Arshad: Single storey rear extension to 166 Headfield Road, Dewsbury.
Mr and Mrs Young: Demolition of existing garage and new garage at 35 Reservoir Street, Dewsbury.
Mr and Mrs Plant: Conservatory at 309 Oxford Road, Gomersal.
A Wheatley: First floor rear extension to 1052 Halifax Road, Cleckheaton.
REFUSED
L Ali: Single storey rear extension to 35 Spen Valley Road, Dewsbury.
G Rasul: Single storey rear extension to 5 Thorncliffe Estate, Batley.