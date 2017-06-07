Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

C Jopson: Alterations to convert internal garage to living accomodation and parking at 5 Brookroyd View, Batley.

M Tolson: Two storey side extension, single storey rear and porch to front of 12 Moorside Avenue, Birkenshaw.

M Smith: Prior notification for change of use from offices to dwelling at 1-3 King Street, Cleckheaton.

P Hepworth: Dormer to front and external alterations to 10 Co Operative Street, Mirfield.

D Noble Limited: 94 dwellings on land at Lady Ann Road, Batley.

R Muchin: Two storey front and side extensions to 6 Church Lane, Dewsbury.

N Hussain: Two storey and single storey extension to side and rear of 35 Ravens Crescent, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Makda: Two storey side and rear extensions to 12 Chapel Fold, Batley.

J Brennan: Chimney to side of 6 Highfield Court, Batley.

I Shearman: Single storey rear extension to 27 Wrexhall Road, Dewsbury.

A Patel: Single storey front extension and parking to 64 Manor Farm Drive, Batley.

H Bibi: Canopy to front, two storey side extension and single storey rear extension to 10 Lemans Drive, Dewsbury.

Z Patel: Demolition of single storey rear extension, new extensions and alterations and detached leisure building at Hay Tor, 6 Heaton Road, Batley.

APPROVED

Mr and Mrs Iqbal: Raising of ridge height to create additional living accomodation and single storey side and rear extension and first floor front extension to The Dormer, Halifax Road, Heckmondwike.

Mr and Mrs Beaumont: Demolition of existing porch and single storey glazed porch alterations to Oakwell Motel, Low Lane, Batley.

M Akhtar: Extensions to 56 Spen Valley Road, Dewsbury.

A Hussain: Installation of new shop front at 52 Westgate, Cleckheaton.

M Irfan: Extensions to 50 Ouzelwell Lane, Dewsbury.

S Butt: Two storey and single storey rear and single storey front extensions to 58 Spen Valley Road, Dewsbury.

P Jordan: Single storey extension and alterations to 2 Elmfield Court, Birkenshaw.

C Haigh: Extensions to 31 Cheviot Way, Mirfield.

T Hussain: Two storey side extension to 2 Firthcliffe View, Liversedge.

B Pember and V Nelson: Extensions and replacement of flat roof with pitched at 9 Westfield Court, Mirfield.

A Hall: Conversion and extension to garage to form living space at 751 Bradford Road, Birkenshaw.

Mr and Mrs Smith: First floor and single storey extension to 11A Harefield Drive, Batley.

M Hussain: Front and rear dormers to 30 Dearnley Street, Dewsbury.

P Gardner: Single storey rear extension to 18 Moorville Drive, Birkenshaw.

REFUSED

N Walker: Dwelling and balcony and external alterations to exisiting dwelling at 183 Raikes Lane, Batley.

D Jubb: Three storey side and rear extension to 6 Hazel Grove, Batley.