Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.
RECEIVED
City Developments Yorkshire Ltd: Demolition of one dwelling and four new dwellings at 113 Westfield Lane, Wyke.
M Foxton: First floor rear extension to 21 Maizebrook, Dewsbury.
N Abdeslam: Outbuilding at 162 Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury.
T Raynor: Single storey rear extension to 3 Bee Boo, Whitley, Dewsbury.
C Padgett: Extensions and alterations to 339 Soothill Lane, Batley.
D Sowerby: Single storey front and rear extension to 17 Beechwood Road, Mirfield.
D Shaw: Two storey side extension to 175 Sackville Street, Dewsbury.
M Ashfaq: Single storey rear extension to 59 Scarborough Street, Dewsbury.
F Lunat: Two storey side and rear extension and demolition of garage to 3 Glen Avenue, Batley.
G Hirst: Single storey rear extension to 12 Bishops Way, Mirfield.
M A Khan: Three storey side and single storey rear extensions and front and rear dormers to 31 Kingfisher Crescent, Dewsbury.
A B Shaikh: Single storey side and two storey rear extensions to 12 Carr Side Crescent, Batley.
G Hussain: Single storey extension to 7 Woodfield Avenue, Batley.
Mr and Mrs N Khan: Single storey rear extension to 1 Dearnley Street, Dewsbury.
APPROVED
P Symonds: Alterations to convert part existing stable block to dwelling at rear of 161 Hunsworth Lane, Cleckheaton.
Z Afzal: Conversion of existing internal garage into living accomodation and new detached double garage at 2, The Reynards, Mirfield.
Hopton Mills Cricket Club: Grounds maintenance equipment store with scoreboard at cricket club, Hagg Lane, Mirfield.
J Sampson: Two storey side extension to 43 Reservoir Street, Dewsbury.
D Tipton: Demolition of existing garage and new two storey extension to 72 Greenacres Drive, Batley.
R Lush: Two storey side extension and formation of drive at 9 John Nelson Close, Batley.
Mr and Mrs Dudley: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions to 2 Manor Park, Mirfield.
M Sarfaraz: Single storey extensions and dormer windows to front and rear of 9 Craven Road, Dewsbury.
REFUSED
A R Hussain: Dormers to side of 85 Victoria Road, Dewsbury.
L Ali: Two storey rear extension to 20 Kertland Street, Dewsbury.
WITHDRAWN
P Symonds: Detached bungalow at rear of 161 Hunsworth Lane, Cleckheaton.
A Lee: Two storey side extension to 19A Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.